Should Value Investors Buy Computer Task Group (CTG) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Computer Task Group (CTG) is a stock many investors are watching right now. CTG is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.22. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.37. Over the last 12 months, CTG's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.22 and as low as 9.33, with a median of 11.69.

Investors will also notice that CTG has a PEG ratio of 1.01. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. CTG's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.01. Within the past year, CTG's PEG has been as high as 1.01 and as low as 0.62, with a median of 0.78.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Computer Task Group's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that CTG is an impressive value stock right now.

