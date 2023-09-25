Should Value Investors Buy Compania Cervecerias Unidas (CCU) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Compania Cervecerias Unidas (CCU). CCU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.29. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.52. Over the past 52 weeks, CCU's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.47 and as low as 8.29, with a median of 12.36.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. CCU has a P/S ratio of 0.75. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.66.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that CCU has a P/CF ratio of 18.18. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. CCU's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 55.32. Over the past year, CCU's P/CF has been as high as 25.78 and as low as 8.45, with a median of 21.60.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Compania Cervecerias Unidas's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that CCU is an impressive value stock right now.

