Should Value Investors Buy Comp En De Mn Cemig (CIG) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Comp En De Mn Cemig (CIG) is a stock many investors are watching right now. CIG is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 6.71, which compares to its industry's average of 16.60. Over the past 52 weeks, CIG's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.97 and as low as 5.07, with a median of 6.48.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is CIG's P/B ratio of 1.14. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.71. CIG's P/B has been as high as 1.23 and as low as 0.93, with a median of 1.06, over the past year.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. CIG has a P/S ratio of 0.78. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.11.

Finally, we should also recognize that CIG has a P/CF ratio of 4.01. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. CIG's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 12.69. Within the past 12 months, CIG's P/CF has been as high as 4.66 and as low as 3.42, with a median of 3.86.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Comp En De Mn Cemig's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that CIG is an impressive value stock right now.

