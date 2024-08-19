Should Value Investors Buy Comp En De Mn Cemig (CIG) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Comp En De Mn Cemig (CIG). CIG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.14. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.15. CIG's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.97 and as low as 5.07, with a median of 6.47, all within the past year.

Investors should also recognize that CIG has a P/B ratio of 1.15. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.31. Over the past 12 months, CIG's P/B has been as high as 1.23 and as low as 0.93, with a median of 1.05.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. CIG has a P/S ratio of 0.79. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.94.

Finally, investors should note that CIG has a P/CF ratio of 4.32. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 10.17. Within the past 12 months, CIG's P/CF has been as high as 4.66 and as low as 3.42, with a median of 3.91.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Comp En De Mn Cemig is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, CIG sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

