Should Value Investors Buy Community Health Systems (CYH) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Community Health Systems (CYH). CYH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

CYH is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.43. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CYH's industry currently sports an average PEG of 0.96.

Finally, our model also underscores that CYH has a P/CF ratio of 5.25. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 6.55. CYH's P/CF has been as high as 10.02 and as low as 0.94, with a median of 1.64, all within the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Community Health Systems is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, CYH sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

