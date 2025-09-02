Should Value Investors Buy Columbia Banking System (COLB) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Columbia Banking System (COLB) is a stock many investors are watching right now. COLB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 8.89, while its industry has an average P/E of 10.81. Over the past 52 weeks, COLB's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.81 and as low as 7.59, with a median of 9.29.

We should also highlight that COLB has a P/B ratio of 1.07. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. COLB's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.33. Within the past 52 weeks, COLB's P/B has been as high as 1.27 and as low as 0.83, with a median of 1.03.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. COLB has a P/S ratio of 1.91. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.37.

Finally, investors should note that COLB has a P/CF ratio of 9.59. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. COLB's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 10.90. Within the past 12 months, COLB's P/CF has been as high as 11.97 and as low as 7.68, with a median of 9.36.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Columbia Banking System is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, COLB sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (COLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.