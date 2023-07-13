Should Value Investors Buy Coca-Cola HBC (CCHGY) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Coca-Cola HBC (CCHGY). CCHGY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 15.10 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 20.46. CCHGY's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.63 and as low as 13.22, with a median of 14.77, all within the past year.

We should also highlight that CCHGY has a P/B ratio of 3.19. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 9.22. Over the past 12 months, CCHGY's P/B has been as high as 3.34 and as low as 2.13, with a median of 2.52.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Coca-Cola HBC is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, CCHGY sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

