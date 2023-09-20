Should Value Investors Buy Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) is a stock many investors are watching right now. CCEP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 15.04, while its industry has an average P/E of 19.30. Over the past year, CCEP's Forward P/E has been as high as 16.71 and as low as 12.05, with a median of 14.90.

We should also highlight that CCEP has a P/B ratio of 3.41. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 10.15. Over the past year, CCEP's P/B has been as high as 3.88 and as low as 2.35, with a median of 3.30.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that CCEP is an impressive value stock right now.

