Should Value Investors Buy Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP). CCEP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.99. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.69. Over the past year, CCEP's Forward P/E has been as high as 16.43 and as low as 11.84, with a median of 14.62.

Investors will also notice that CCEP has a PEG ratio of 1.27. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CCEP's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.68. Over the past 52 weeks, CCEP's PEG has been as high as 1.59 and as low as 0.96, with a median of 1.28.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that CCEP is an impressive value stock right now.

