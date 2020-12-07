Should Value Investors Buy CNOOC (CEO) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is CNOOC (CEO). CEO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 8.70 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 12.30. Over the past 52 weeks, CEO's Forward P/E has been as high as 24.17 and as low as 6.91, with a median of 10.22.

Investors should also note that CEO holds a PEG ratio of 1.31. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. CEO's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.74. Within the past year, CEO's PEG has been as high as 3.64 and as low as 1.04, with a median of 1.65.

Investors should also recognize that CEO has a P/B ratio of 0.71. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.62. CEO's P/B has been as high as 1.25 and as low as 0.59, with a median of 0.80, over the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that CNOOC is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, CEO feels like a great value stock at the moment.

