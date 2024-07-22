Should Value Investors Buy CNA Financial (CNA) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is CNA Financial (CNA). CNA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 9.72, while its industry has an average P/E of 27.96. Over the last 12 months, CNA's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.87 and as low as 8.36, with a median of 8.88.

CNA is also sporting a PEG ratio of 2.90. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. CNA's industry currently sports an average PEG of 2.95. CNA's PEG has been as high as 2.90 and as low as 1.67, with a median of 1.78, all within the past year.

Another notable valuation metric for CNA is its P/B ratio of 1.37. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.56. Over the past 12 months, CNA's P/B has been as high as 1.37 and as low as 1.15, with a median of 1.24.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. CNA has a P/S ratio of 0.94. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.16.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in CNA Financial's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, CNA looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

