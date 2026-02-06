Should Value Investors Buy Clipper Realty (CLPR) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Clipper Realty (CLPR). CLPR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 8.37 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 15.70. Over the past year, CLPR's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.24 and as low as 6.80, with a median of 9.54.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that CLPR has a P/CF ratio of 9.82. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. CLPR's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 16.02. Over the past year, CLPR's P/CF has been as high as 10.70 and as low as 5.23, with a median of 8.52.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Clipper Realty's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, CLPR looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.