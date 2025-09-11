Should Value Investors Buy Clearway Energy (CWENA) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Clearway Energy (CWENA). CWENA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 15.33 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 21.01. Over the past 52 weeks, CWENA's Forward P/E has been as high as 38.45 and as low as 15.18, with a median of 17.56.

Investors should also recognize that CWENA has a P/B ratio of 0.99. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 2.80. Over the past year, CWENA's P/B has been as high as 1.14 and as low as 0.85, with a median of 0.99.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Clearway Energy's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, CWENA looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

