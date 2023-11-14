Should Value Investors Buy Civitas Resources (CIVI) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Civitas Resources (CIVI). CIVI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.58. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.98. Over the last 12 months, CIVI's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.25 and as low as 4.09, with a median of 6.19.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is CIVI's P/B ratio of 1.06. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. CIVI's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.34. Over the past 12 months, CIVI's P/B has been as high as 1.36 and as low as 0.86, with a median of 1.10.

Finally, investors should note that CIVI has a P/CF ratio of 3.51. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 5.01. Within the past 12 months, CIVI's P/CF has been as high as 4.06 and as low as 2.26, with a median of 2.80.

If you're looking for another solid Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States value stock, take a look at Evolution Petroleum (EPM). EPM is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Additionally, Evolution Petroleum has a P/B ratio of 2.16 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 2.34. For EPM, this valuation metric has been as high as 3.58, as low as 2.05, with a median of 2.62 over the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Civitas Resources and Evolution Petroleum's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that CIVI and EPM is an impressive value stock right now.

