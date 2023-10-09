Should Value Investors Buy Civitas Resources (CIVI) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Civitas Resources (CIVI). CIVI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 5.36, while its industry has an average P/E of 8.21. CIVI's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.25 and as low as 4.09, with a median of 6.19, all within the past year.

We should also highlight that CIVI has a P/B ratio of 1.11. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.44. Within the past 52 weeks, CIVI's P/B has been as high as 1.36 and as low as 0.86, with a median of 1.10.

Finally, our model also underscores that CIVI has a P/CF ratio of 2.98. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 4.48. Within the past 12 months, CIVI's P/CF has been as high as 3.65 and as low as 2.26, with a median of 2.80.

Another great Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States stock you could consider is Geopark (GPRK), which is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Furthermore, Geopark holds a P/B ratio of 3.69 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 2.44. GPRK's P/B has been as high as 11.41, as low as 3.60, with a median of 5.18 over the past 12 months.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Civitas Resources and Geopark are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, CIVI and GPRK sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

