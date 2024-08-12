Should Value Investors Buy Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI). CZWI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. CZWI has a P/S ratio of 1.3. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.61.

Finally, investors should note that CZWI has a P/CF ratio of 7.32. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. CZWI's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 11.63. Over the past year, CZWI's P/CF has been as high as 7.59 and as low as 4.73, with a median of 6.52.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Citizens Community Bancorp is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, CZWI sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

