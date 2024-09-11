Should Value Investors Buy Citizens (CIA) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Citizens (CIA). CIA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.75. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.15. Over the last 12 months, CIA's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.65 and as low as 6.08, with a median of 7.49.

Investors should also recognize that CIA has a P/B ratio of 0.88. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. CIA's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.85. Within the past 52 weeks, CIA's P/B has been as high as 1.19 and as low as 0.49, with a median of 0.80.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. CIA has a P/S ratio of 0.63. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.9.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that CIA has a P/CF ratio of 5.41. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. CIA's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 16.53. Within the past 12 months, CIA's P/CF has been as high as 5.67 and as low as 3.21, with a median of 4.64.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Citizens is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, CIA sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

