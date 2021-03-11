Should Value Investors Buy CI Financial Corp. (CIXX) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

CI Financial Corp. (CIXX) is a stock many investors are watching right now. CIXX is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.90. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.09. CIXX's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.38 and as low as 6.09, with a median of 6.75, all within the past year.

CIXX is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.86. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. CIXX's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.10. Over the past 52 weeks, CIXX's PEG has been as high as 0.92 and as low as 0.76, with a median of 0.84.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in CI Financial Corp.'s strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, CIXX looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

