Should Value Investors Buy CI Financial (CIXXF) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is CI Financial (CIXXF). CIXXF is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

Investors will also notice that CIXXF has a PEG ratio of 0.54. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CIXXF's industry has an average PEG of 0.75 right now. CIXXF's PEG has been as high as 0.67 and as low as 0.42, with a median of 0.58, all within the past year.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. CIXXF has a P/S ratio of 0.83. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.67.

If you're looking for another solid Financial - Miscellaneous Services value stock, take a look at Globe Life (GL). GL is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Globe Life also has a P/B ratio of 1.46 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 2.17. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 2.77, as low as 0.92, with a median of 2.49.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that CI Financial and Globe Life are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, CIXXF and GL feels like a great value stock at the moment.

