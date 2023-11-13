Should Value Investors Buy Chuy's (CHUY) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Chuy's (CHUY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. CHUY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 17.15, while its industry has an average P/E of 22.60. Over the last 12 months, CHUY's Forward P/E has been as high as 24.61 and as low as 16.78, with a median of 21.38.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that CHUY has a P/CF ratio of 10.14. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 16.09. Within the past 12 months, CHUY's P/CF has been as high as 14.56 and as low as 9.70, with a median of 12.01.

Another great Retail - Restaurants stock you could consider is Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST), which is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Carrols Restaurant Group also has a P/B ratio of 2.47 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of -25.02. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 2.47, as low as 0.43, with a median of 1.56.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Chuy's and Carrols Restaurant Group are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, CHUY and TAST sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

