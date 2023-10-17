Should Value Investors Buy Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD). CHRD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 6.07, which compares to its industry's average of 8.81. CHRD's Forward P/E has been as high as 6.73 and as low as 3.78, with a median of 5.48, all within the past year.

Investors should also recognize that CHRD has a P/B ratio of 1.45. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 2.62. Over the past year, CHRD's P/B has been as high as 1.53 and as low as 1.08, with a median of 1.30.

Finally, our model also underscores that CHRD has a P/CF ratio of 3.15. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 4.85. Within the past 12 months, CHRD's P/CF has been as high as 3.61 and as low as 2.38, with a median of 2.91.

Another great Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States stock you could consider is Geopark (GPRK), which is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Geopark sports a P/B ratio of 4.20 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 2.62. In the past 52 weeks, GPRK's P/B has been as high as 11.41, as low as 3.60, with a median of 5.05.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Chord Energy Corporation and Geopark are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, CHRD and GPRK feels like a great value stock at the moment.

