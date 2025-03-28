Should Value Investors Buy China Cosco (CICOY) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is China Cosco (CICOY). CICOY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 5.06, which compares to its industry's average of 6.20. Over the last 12 months, CICOY's Forward P/E has been as high as 32.82 and as low as 4.18, with a median of 12.98.

We should also highlight that CICOY has a P/B ratio of 0.71. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.36. Over the past 12 months, CICOY's P/B has been as high as 0.85 and as low as 0.46, with a median of 0.68.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that China Cosco is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, CICOY sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

