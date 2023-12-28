Should Value Investors Buy Chemung Financial Corp (CHMG) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Chemung Financial Corp (CHMG). CHMG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 10.10, which compares to its industry's average of 10.98. Over the past year, CHMG's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.10 and as low as 6.24, with a median of 7.78.

We should also highlight that CHMG has a P/B ratio of 1.39. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. CHMG's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.96. Over the past 12 months, CHMG's P/B has been as high as 1.48 and as low as 0.91, with a median of 1.12.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. CHMG has a P/S ratio of 1.8. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.

Finally, investors should note that CHMG has a P/CF ratio of 6.97. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. CHMG's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 11.99. CHMG's P/CF has been as high as 6.97 and as low as 4.56, with a median of 5.69, all within the past year.

Investors could also keep in mind Synovus Financial (SNV), an Banks - Southeast stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.

Shares of Synovus Financial currently holds a Forward P/E ratio of 9.95, and its PEG ratio is 2.38. In comparison, its industry sports average P/E and PEG ratios of 10.98 and 1.77.

SNV's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.52 and as low as 5.22, with a median of 7.31. During the same time period, its PEG ratio has been as high as 6.24, as low as 1.73, with a median of 2.33.

Additionally, Synovus Financial has a P/B ratio of 1.39 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 1.96. For SNV, this valuation metric has been as high as 1.64, as low as 0.88, with a median of 1.08 over the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Chemung Financial Corp and Synovus Financial are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, CHMG and SNV sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

