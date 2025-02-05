Should Value Investors Buy Charter Communications (CHTR) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Charter Communications (CHTR) is a stock many investors are watching right now. CHTR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

Investors will also notice that CHTR has a PEG ratio of 0.44. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CHTR's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.10. CHTR's PEG has been as high as 1.67 and as low as 0.39, with a median of 0.59, all within the past year.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. CHTR has a P/S ratio of 0.88. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.99.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that CHTR has a P/CF ratio of 3.61. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 5.51. Within the past 12 months, CHTR's P/CF has been as high as 4.43 and as low as 2.80, with a median of 3.53.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Charter Communications's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, CHTR looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

Zacks Investment Research

