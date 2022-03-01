Should Value Investors Buy CF Bankshares (CFBK) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is CF Bankshares (CFBK). CFBK is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 6.77, while its industry has an average P/E of 12.59. Over the past year, CFBK's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.97 and as low as 6.23, with a median of 7.62.

We should also highlight that CFBK has a P/B ratio of 0.93. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.90. Over the past year, CFBK's P/B has been as high as 1 and as low as 0.83, with a median of 0.90.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. CFBK has a P/S ratio of 1.79. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.92.

Finally, our model also underscores that CFBK has a P/CF ratio of 8.74. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 15.45. Over the past year, CFBK's P/CF has been as high as 9.03 and as low as 3.76, with a median of 5.10.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that CF Bankshares is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, CFBK sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

