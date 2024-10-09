Should Value Investors Buy Centerra Gold (CGAU) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Centerra Gold (CGAU). CGAU is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 10.48 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 14.42. CGAU's Forward P/E has been as high as 212.86 and as low as 9.71, with a median of 12.05, all within the past year.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is CGAU's P/B ratio of 0.85. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.74. Over the past year, CGAU's P/B has been as high as 0.96 and as low as 0.57, with a median of 0.76.

Finally, investors should note that CGAU has a P/CF ratio of 5.23. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. CGAU's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 16.94. Over the past 52 weeks, CGAU's P/CF has been as high as 27.27 and as low as -18.01, with a median of 5.66.

Another great Mining - Gold stock you could consider is Eldorado Gold (EGO), which is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Shares of Eldorado Gold currently holds a Forward P/E ratio of 11.76, and its PEG ratio is 0.27. In comparison, its industry sports average P/E and PEG ratios of 14.42 and 0.47.

EGO's price-to-earnings ratio has been as high as 27.85 and as low as 11.76, with a median of 16.82, while its PEG ratio has been as high as 6.38 and as low as 0.26, with a median of 0.39, all within the past year.

Additionally, Eldorado Gold has a P/B ratio of 0.94 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 1.74. For EGO, this valuation metric has been as high as 1.03, as low as 0.52, with a median of 0.82 over the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Centerra Gold and Eldorado Gold are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, CGAU and EGO sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

