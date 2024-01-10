Should Value Investors Buy Centene (CNC) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Centene (CNC). CNC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 11.37, which compares to its industry's average of 16.39. Over the past year, CNC's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.50 and as low as 9.31, with a median of 10.44.

CNC is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.97. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CNC's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.25. CNC's PEG has been as high as 1.01 and as low as 0.71, with a median of 0.87, all within the past year.

Investors should also recognize that CNC has a P/B ratio of 1.61. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. CNC's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.85. Within the past 52 weeks, CNC's P/B has been as high as 1.84 and as low as 1.29, with a median of 1.48.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. CNC has a P/S ratio of 0.28. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.55.

Finally, investors should note that CNC has a P/CF ratio of 10.94. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 15.25. Over the past year, CNC's P/CF has been as high as 15.99 and as low as 8.17, with a median of 10.93.

Another great Medical - HMOs stock you could consider is Molina Healthcare (MOH), which is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Molina Healthcare is currently trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 15.82 while its PEG ratio sits at 1.09. Both of the company's metrics compare favorably to its industry's average P/E of 16.39 and average PEG ratio of 1.25.

Over the past year, MOH's P/E has been as high as 18.17, as low as 12.61, with a median of 14.29; its PEG ratio has been as high as 1.25, as low as 0.65, with a median of 0.87 during the same time period.

Molina Healthcare also has a P/B ratio of 5.68 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 3.85. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 6.14, as low as 4.66, with a median of 5.22.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Centene and Molina Healthcare strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, CNC and MOH look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

