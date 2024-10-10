Should Value Investors Buy Centamin (CELTF) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Centamin (CELTF) is a stock many investors are watching right now. CELTF is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.58. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.06. Over the last 12 months, CELTF's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.24 and as low as 5.73, with a median of 8.18.

Another notable valuation metric for CELTF is its P/B ratio of 1.61. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.63. Over the past 12 months, CELTF's P/B has been as high as 1.76 and as low as 0.80, with a median of 1.19.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Centamin is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, CELTF sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

