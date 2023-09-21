Should Value Investors Buy Cemex (CX) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Cemex (CX) is a stock many investors are watching right now. CX is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 8.13, while its industry has an average P/E of 17.13. CX's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.40 and as low as 4.92, with a median of 8.37, all within the past year.

We also note that CX holds a PEG ratio of 0.52. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. CX's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.06. Within the past year, CX's PEG has been as high as 0.83 and as low as 0.40, with a median of 0.55.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Cemex's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that CX is an impressive value stock right now.

