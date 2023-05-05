Should Value Investors Buy Cemex (CX) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Cemex (CX). CX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 8.86, while its industry has an average P/E of 18.31. Over the last 12 months, CX's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.59 and as low as 4.92, with a median of 6.58.

CX is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.57. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. CX's industry has an average PEG of 1.19 right now. Within the past year, CX's PEG has been as high as 0.67 and as low as 0.40, with a median of 0.50.

HeidelbergCement (HDELY) may be another strong Building Products - Concrete and Aggregates stock to add to your shortlist. HDELY is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

HeidelbergCement is currently trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 7.69 while its PEG ratio sits at 1.15. Both of the company's metrics compare favorably to its industry's average P/E of 18.31 and average PEG ratio of 1.19.

Over the last 12 months, HDELY's P/E has been as high as 8.51, as low as 4.68, with a median of 6.37, and its PEG ratio has been as high as 2.86, as low as 0.59, with a median of 1.42.

Additionally, HeidelbergCement has a P/B ratio of 0.78 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 4.14. For HDELY, this valuation metric has been as high as 0.81, as low as 0.40, with a median of 0.56 over the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Cemex and HeidelbergCement are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, CX and HDELY sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.