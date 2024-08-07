Should Value Investors Buy Celestica (CLS) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Celestica (CLS). CLS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.17. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.60. Over the past 52 weeks, CLS's Forward P/E has been as high as 18.13 and as low as 8.55, with a median of 12.36.

We should also highlight that CLS has a P/B ratio of 3.09. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.48. Within the past 52 weeks, CLS's P/B has been as high as 4.17 and as low as 1.46, with a median of 2.43.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Celestica's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that CLS is an impressive value stock right now.

