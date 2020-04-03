Should Value Investors Buy CECO Environmental (CECE) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is CECO Environmental (CECE). CECE is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. CECE has a P/S ratio of 0.48. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.85.

Finally, our model also underscores that CECE has a P/CF ratio of 5.48. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 16.36. Over the past year, CECE's P/CF has been as high as 188.97 and as low as 4.46, with a median of 12.87.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that CECO Environmental is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, CECE sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

