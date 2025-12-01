Should Value Investors Buy Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX). CPRX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.

Investors will also notice that CPRX has a PEG ratio of 0.72. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. CPRX's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.98. Over the last 12 months, CPRX's PEG has been as high as 3.40 and as low as 0.63, with a median of 1.06.

Finally, investors should note that CPRX has a P/CF ratio of 10.23. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 13.14. CPRX's P/CF has been as high as 25.41 and as low as 10.16, with a median of 13.48, all within the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that CPRX is an impressive value stock right now.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

