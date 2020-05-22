Should Value Investors Buy Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) is a stock many investors are watching right now. CARR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 12.90, while its industry has an average P/E of 19.01. Over the past 52 weeks, CARR's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.90 and as low as 7.53, with a median of 10.82.

Another notable valuation metric for CARR is its P/B ratio of 5.36. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 10.01. Within the past 52 weeks, CARR's P/B has been as high as 5.36 and as low as 3.69, with a median of 4.66.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Carrier Global Corporation's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, CARR looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

