Should Value Investors Buy Carriage Services (CSV) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Carriage Services (CSV). CSV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.23. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.70. CSV's Forward P/E has been as high as 18.96 and as low as 8.20, with a median of 13.86, all within the past year.

Investors should also note that CSV holds a PEG ratio of 0.68. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CSV's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.49. Over the last 12 months, CSV's PEG has been as high as 1.26 and as low as 0.55, with a median of 0.92.

We should also highlight that CSV has a P/B ratio of 1.44. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 3.04. Over the past 12 months, CSV's P/B has been as high as 2.24 and as low as 1.11, with a median of 1.68.

Finally, we should also recognize that CSV has a P/CF ratio of 8.21. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. CSV's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 11.74. Over the past 52 weeks, CSV's P/CF has been as high as 17.13 and as low as 6.34, with a median of 12.50.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Carriage Services is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, CSV sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

