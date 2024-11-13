Should Value Investors Buy Carnival (CCL) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Carnival (CCL). CCL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 14.96 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 21.78. Over the past year, CCL's Forward P/E has been as high as 20.38 and as low as 10.05, with a median of 13.44.

Another notable valuation metric for CCL is its P/B ratio of 3.30. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 5.91. CCL's P/B has been as high as 3.30 and as low as 1.98, with a median of 2.66, over the past year.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. CCL has a P/S ratio of 1.16. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.31.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that CCL has a P/CF ratio of 8.20. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. CCL's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 17.99. CCL's P/CF has been as high as 24.17 and as low as 5.11, with a median of 6.73, all within the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Carnival's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, CCL looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

