Should Value Investors Buy Carnival (CCL) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Carnival (CCL). CCL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 11.12, while its industry has an average P/E of 15.45. Over the past year, CCL's Forward P/E has been as high as 26.13 and as low as 10.05, with a median of 14.40.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is CCL's P/B ratio of 2.59. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. CCL's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.36. CCL's P/B has been as high as 3.17 and as low as 1.77, with a median of 2.58, over the past year.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. CCL has a P/S ratio of 0.74. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.93.

Finally, we should also recognize that CCL has a P/CF ratio of 5.74. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 11.05. Over the past year, CCL's P/CF has been as high as 26.20 and as low as -21.58, with a median of 7.31.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Carnival is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, CCL feels like a great value stock at the moment.

