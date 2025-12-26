Should Value Investors Buy CareCloud (CCLD) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is CareCloud (CCLD). CCLD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is CCLD's P/B ratio of 2.64. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 7.12. Over the past year, CCLD's P/B has been as high as 2.90 and as low as 0.48, with a median of 1.27.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. CCLD has a P/S ratio of 1.15. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.65.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that CareCloud is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, CCLD feels like a great value stock at the moment.

