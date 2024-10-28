Should Value Investors Buy Cardinal Health (CAH) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Cardinal Health (CAH). CAH is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 14.26, which compares to its industry's average of 17.08. CAH's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.91 and as low as 12.37, with a median of 14.01, all within the past year.

Investors will also notice that CAH has a PEG ratio of 1.49. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. CAH's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.79. Over the last 12 months, CAH's PEG has been as high as 1.55 and as low as 0.86, with a median of 1.01.

Finally, we should also recognize that CAH has a P/CF ratio of 17.52. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. CAH's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 18.94. Over the past year, CAH's P/CF has been as high as 29.43 and as low as 14.64, with a median of 18.43.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Cardinal Health is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, CAH feels like a great value stock at the moment.

