Should Value Investors Buy Cardinal Health (CAH) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Cardinal Health (CAH) is a stock many investors are watching right now. CAH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 10.96, while its industry has an average P/E of 17.67. Over the past 52 weeks, CAH's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.96 and as low as 8.12, with a median of 9.20.

Investors should also note that CAH holds a PEG ratio of 1.78. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. CAH's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.85. Within the past year, CAH's PEG has been as high as 1.78 and as low as 1.31, with a median of 1.49.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Cardinal Health's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that CAH is an impressive value stock right now.

