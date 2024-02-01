Should Value Investors Buy Cardinal Health (CAH) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Cardinal Health (CAH). CAH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 14.48, while its industry has an average P/E of 18.63. Over the last 12 months, CAH's Forward P/E has been as high as 16.50 and as low as 11.49, with a median of 13.43.

CAH is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.94. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. CAH's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.68. CAH's PEG has been as high as 1.25 and as low as 0.88, with a median of 1.02, all within the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Cardinal Health is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, CAH sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

