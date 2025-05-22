Should Value Investors Buy Cardinal Health (CAH) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Cardinal Health (CAH). CAH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.

Finally, our model also underscores that CAH has a P/CF ratio of 16.05. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 17.63. Within the past 12 months, CAH's P/CF has been as high as 19.44 and as low as 12.96, with a median of 15.08.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Cardinal Health's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that CAH is an impressive value stock right now.

