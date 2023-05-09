Should Value Investors Buy Cap Gemini (CGEMY) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Cap Gemini (CGEMY). CGEMY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.57. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.60. Over the past year, CGEMY's Forward P/E has been as high as 18.94 and as low as 13.47, with a median of 16.01.

Investors will also notice that CGEMY has a PEG ratio of 1.74. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CGEMY's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.85. CGEMY's PEG has been as high as 1.88 and as low as 1.12, with a median of 1.38, all within the past year.

Hudson Global (HSON) may be another strong Outsourcing stock to add to your shortlist. HSON is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

Hudson Global is trading at a forward earnings multiple of 6.77 at the moment, with a PEG ratio of 0.34. This compares to its industry's average P/E of 18.60 and average PEG ratio of 1.85.

HSON's price-to-earnings ratio has been as high as 13.86 and as low as 6.35, with a median of 8.40, while its PEG ratio has been as high as 0.69 and as low as 0.32, with a median of 0.42, all within the past year.

Hudson Global also has a P/B ratio of 1.36 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 13.68. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 2.65, as low as 1.26, with a median of 1.81.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Cap Gemini and Hudson Global's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that CGEMY and HSON is an impressive value stock right now.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cap Gemini SA (CGEMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hudson Global, Inc. (HSON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.