Should Value Investors Buy Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Canadian Solar (CSIQ). CSIQ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

We should also highlight that CSIQ has a P/B ratio of 0.99. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. CSIQ's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.93. CSIQ's P/B has been as high as 1.10 and as low as 0.55, with a median of 0.81, over the past year.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. CSIQ has a P/S ratio of 0.39. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.85.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Canadian Solar's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that CSIQ is an impressive value stock right now.

