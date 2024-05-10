Should Value Investors Buy Canada Goose (GOOS) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Canada Goose (GOOS). GOOS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 14.17, which compares to its industry's average of 16. Over the past year, GOOS's Forward P/E has been as high as 18.80 and as low as 8.83, with a median of 14.61.

Investors should also note that GOOS holds a PEG ratio of 1.14. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. GOOS's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.25. GOOS's PEG has been as high as 1.51 and as low as 0.39, with a median of 0.97, all within the past year.

We should also highlight that GOOS has a P/B ratio of 3.75. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 4.57. Within the past 52 weeks, GOOS's P/B has been as high as 6.54 and as low as 3.55, with a median of 4.59.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that GOOS has a P/CF ratio of 8.72. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 13.36. Within the past 12 months, GOOS's P/CF has been as high as 15.77 and as low as 7.92, with a median of 10.05.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Canada Goose is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, GOOS feels like a great value stock at the moment.

