Should Value Investors Buy Cabot (CBT) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Cabot (CBT). CBT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 11.98, which compares to its industry's average of 14.57. Over the past year, CBT's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.37 and as low as 10.32, with a median of 11.88.

CBT is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.81. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. CBT's industry currently sports an average PEG of 0.92. Over the last 12 months, CBT's PEG has been as high as 2.66 and as low as 0.81, with a median of 2.16.

Finally, our model also underscores that CBT has a P/CF ratio of 8.19. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 10.85. Over the past year, CBT's P/CF has been as high as 9.54 and as low as 6.25, with a median of 8.45.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Cabot is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, CBT sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Cabot Corporation (CBT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

