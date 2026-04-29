Should Value Investors Buy Cable One (CABO) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Cable One (CABO). CABO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 4.01 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 6.24. Over the last 12 months, CABO's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.51 and as low as 3.61, with a median of 7.64.

We should also highlight that CABO has a P/B ratio of 0.71. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.17. Within the past 52 weeks, CABO's P/B has been as high as 1.27 and as low as 0.40, with a median of 0.84.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a preferred metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. CABO has a P/S ratio of 0.37. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.79.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Cable One is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, CABO sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

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Cable One, Inc. (CABO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.