Should Value Investors Buy Cable One (CABO) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Cable One (CABO). CABO is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 9.35, which compares to its industry's average of 9.71. Over the last 12 months, CABO's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.45 and as low as 8.21, with a median of 10.10.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is CABO's P/B ratio of 1. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.14. Over the past year, CABO's P/B has been as high as 2.07 and as low as 0.90, with a median of 1.26.

Finally, investors should note that CABO has a P/CF ratio of 3.57. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. CABO's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 6.39. CABO's P/CF has been as high as 9.54 and as low as 3.21, with a median of 4.21, all within the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Cable One is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, CABO feels like a great value stock at the moment.

