Should Value Investors Buy Byline Bancorp (BY) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Byline Bancorp (BY). BY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 8.23, which compares to its industry's average of 9.33. Over the past 52 weeks, BY's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.69 and as low as 6.72, with a median of 8.

Investors should also recognize that BY has a P/B ratio of 1.04. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. BY's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.31. Within the past 52 weeks, BY's P/B has been as high as 1.26 and as low as 0.80, with a median of 0.96.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that BY has a P/CF ratio of 9.15. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 11.26. Over the past 52 weeks, BY's P/CF has been as high as 9.71 and as low as 6.28, with a median of 7.82.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Byline Bancorp's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that BY is an impressive value stock right now.

