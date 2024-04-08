Should Value Investors Buy Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Builders FirstSource (BLDR). BLDR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 13.89 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 21.04. Over the past 52 weeks, BLDR's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.90 and as low as 7.99, with a median of 12.77.

Investors will also notice that BLDR has a PEG ratio of 1.17. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. BLDR's industry has an average PEG of 2.12 right now. BLDR's PEG has been as high as 1.26 and as low as 1.16, with a median of 1.22, all within the past year.

Finally, our model also underscores that BLDR has a P/CF ratio of 11.81. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. BLDR's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 16.13. BLDR's P/CF has been as high as 12.43 and as low as 3.99, with a median of 7.44, all within the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Builders FirstSource's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that BLDR is an impressive value stock right now.

Zacks Investment Research

